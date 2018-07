Youtube está perdiendo la batalla con Twitch

YouTube continues to clamp down.. Just got a strike for posting a video letting our subscribers know the WAN Show is live... https://t.co/hiKWK1cCep Yes, this action makes me so motivated to stop streaming on Twitch and switch to YouTube right now /sarcasm

Basically they are mad we are publicizing our stream on Twitch. Yet another move towards YouTube owning the audience rather than the creators having control of that relationship. To be clear these guidelines have existed for a long time. The enforcement is new. pic.twitter.com/tmFinDDceZ