#ClimateChange is widespread, rapid, & intensifying – #IPCC



Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region & across the whole climate system, says the IPCC’s latest #ClimateReport, released today.



➡️ https://t.co/4t8uyqoLXN

➡️ https://t.co/uU8bb4inBB pic.twitter.com/e3oAgQJQWe