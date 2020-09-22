Internacional

Aplazada la cumbre europea por un positivo por coronavirus en el entorno del presidente del Consejo

Charles Michel ha decidido aplazar la reunión al 1 y 2 de octubre

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, ha decidido este martes aplazar al 1 y 2 de octubre la cumbre extraordinaria prevista el 24 y 25 de septiembre después de que un contacto próximo a él haya dado positivo a la covid-19.

