Muere por coronavirus el actor de Broadway Nick Cordero a los 41 años.

El actor de espectáculos de Broadway Nick Cordero ha muerto este domingo a los 41 años de edad por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus, tras pasar más de tres meses hospitalizado en Los Ángeles. El intérprete deja huérfano a su hijo Elvis, de un año.

La persona encargada de comunicar la triste noticia ha sido su mujer Amanda Kloots. "Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra", escribió en las redes sociales apenas días después de anunciar que el actor había dado negativo a la prueba de la covid-19 pero con graves secuelas.

Esta semana, su esposa detalló en una entrevista televisada que el actor habría necesitado un trasplante doble de pulmón para recuperarse de la enfermedad, por la que llegó a estar en coma y se le tuvo que amputar una pierna.

Según ha señalado su familia no tenía problemas médicos previos, según su familia.

"Tenía los pulmones como si hubiera sido fumador 50 años"

Según su testimonio, la enfermedad fue tan fuerte que los médicos llegaron a temer por su vida en cuatro ocasiones anteriores.

Su esposa Kloots señaló que desconocen cómo se contagio de la enfermedad. "Supimos que debido a la covid-19 los pulmones de Nick están severamente dañados. Parecía que como si hubiera sido fumador durante 50 años", añadió.

"Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Te amaré por siempre", publicó su esposa.

Sus trabajos más conocidos

Cordero nació en Canadá y llegó a Nueva York (EEUU) para trabajar con actor teatral. Cordero fue nominado en 2014 al premio Tony, -los Óscar del teatro- por su papel en 'Bullets Over Broadway', por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y un Outer Critics Circle Award. Era muy popular en Estados Unidos ya que era una figura reconocida en el circuito de Broadway. Otros de los espectáculos en los que participó fueron 'Rock of Ages', 'Waitress' y 'A Bronx Tale: The Musical'.

En la pequeña pantalla actuó en producciones como 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' y 'Blue Bloods'.