Muere por coronavirus el actor de Broadway Nick Cordero a los 41 años.

El actor de espectáculos de Broadway Nick Cordero ha muerto este domingo a los 41 años de edad por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus, tras pasar más de tres meses hospitalizado en Los Ángeles. El intérprete deja huérfano a su hijo Elvis, de un año.
La persona encargada de comunicar la triste noticia ha sido su mujer Amanda Kloots. "Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra", escribió en las redes sociales apenas días después de anunciar que el actor había dado negativo a la prueba de la covid-19 pero con graves secuelas.
Esta semana, su esposa detalló en una entrevista televisada que el actor habría necesitado un trasplante doble de pulmón para recuperarse de la enfermedad, por la que llegó a estar en coma y se le tuvo que amputar una pierna.
Según ha señalado su familia no tenía problemas médicos previos, según su familia.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
"Tenía los pulmones como si hubiera sido fumador 50 años"
Según su testimonio, la enfermedad fue tan fuerte que los médicos llegaron a temer por su vida en cuatro ocasiones anteriores.
Su esposa Kloots señaló que desconocen cómo se contagio de la enfermedad. "Supimos que debido a la covid-19 los pulmones de Nick están severamente dañados. Parecía que como si hubiera sido fumador durante 50 años", añadió.
"Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Te amaré por siempre", publicó su esposa.
It’s day 90. ⠀ I want to give a huge shout out to the Health Hero’s that are taking care of my husband. Ninety days of extraordinary care and when he was COVID positive they were risking their lives to save his. ⠀ I sit in the hospital and watch the nurses monitor every machine, fix all his lines, watch his levels, turn him, bathe him, attend to his dressings, administer medicines and then ask ME if I need anything...water or crackers?!?! They are absolutely incredible and Elvis and I will always be grateful. ⠀ In efforts to give back Anna and I created a business, @hooray.for, and are giving 50% of the proceeds from the Health Hero’s and Life t-shirt designs to help COVID response. This virus is a real thing and needs to be taken seriously and stopped. We will always do what we can to support that 🤍. We are proud to partner with @bunlimited - a water-based screen printing company that assists in design, prints, and fulfills all our orders!
Sus trabajos más conocidos
Cordero nació en Canadá y llegó a Nueva York (EEUU) para trabajar con actor teatral. Cordero fue nominado en 2014 al premio Tony, -los Óscar del teatro- por su papel en 'Bullets Over Broadway', por el que ganó también un Theatre World Award y un Outer Critics Circle Award. Era muy popular en Estados Unidos ya que era una figura reconocida en el circuito de Broadway. Otros de los espectáculos en los que participó fueron 'Rock of Ages', 'Waitress' y 'A Bronx Tale: The Musical'.
En la pequeña pantalla actuó en producciones como 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' y 'Blue Bloods'.
