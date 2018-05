El PSOE envía a sus socios europeos el catálogo de "insultos" racistas de Torra

El PSOE ha remitido un correo electrónico a todos los dirigentes de las organizaciones integradas en el Partido Socialista Europeo (PES, en su sigla inglesa) con un catálogo de los "insultos" racistas y xenófobos del nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en tuits y artículos publicados, según confirman fuentes socialistas.

Es la primera decisión del principal partido de la oposición en la estrategia conjunta con el Gobierno tendente a primar la "acción exterior", como anunció su secretario general, Pedro Sánchez, el pasado martes tras entrevistarse en la Moncloa con Mariano Rajoy para abordar el desafío soberanista en Cataluña.

Sánchez señaló que hay que esa acción exterior se justifica en la necesidad de explicar a la comunidad internacional "cómo el supremacismo tiñe el pensamiento del bloque independentista"; a su juicio, "los valores europeos no encuentran reflejo en las palabras de Quim Torra".

El dirigente socialista va a viajar próximamente a Portugal y a otros países del continente con la idea de extender la idea de que la Justicia de nuestro país es homologable a la del resto del continente y desmontar el "aura romántica" que todavía rodea a Carles Puigdemont y el resto de los fugados.

"Aunque no lo creamos, en Europa ha calado el mensaje de 'no nos dejan votar' que transmitieron los independentistas catalanes a raíz del referéndum del uno de octubre", aseguran las fuentes consultadas.

Las escenas de las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, Policía y Guardia Civil, reprimiendo por miles a votantes causaron mucho impacto en las opiniones públicas del continente, "y, quieras o no, esas opiniones públicas influyen también en la percepción de sus propias instituciones, jueces incluidos".

LA CARTA ÍNTEGRA DEL PSOE A SUS SOCIOS EUROPEOS

Dear friends,

Catalonia finally elected a new leader last Monday, bringing to an end almost five months of political deadlock since the last December regional election. The Catalan Parliament backed with a very tight majority Mr Quim Torra, a lawyer and editor, and very close ally of former President Carles Puigdemont (still in Germany), to become the new regional president with 66 votes in favor, 65 votes against and 4 abstentions. His election shows that Puigdemont’s strategy of confrontation with Spain has prevailed over the more moderate voices within the independence block in Catalonia, and that he wants to continue having a key role in Catalan politics, keeping the way towards an impossible and illegal independence. During the investiture speech Torra said that “We will be loyal to the mandate of October 1: build up an independent state in the form of a republic,” and also referred to Puigdemont as “our president,” labelled his own mandate as “provisionary”.

Besides that, our main concern is not whether Mr Torra will act as genuine president or just on behalf of Puigdemont, but the way he will act, as it does not look that he wants to be the President of all the Catalans, but just of the ones who share his views. In this regard, we want to raise your attention and warn you that President Torra is a identitarian hardliner, xenophobe and ultra-nationalist. Torra wrote several articles in which he described Spanish-speakers in Catalonia as “carrion-feeders, vipers and hyenas” who hated the Catalan language and culture and were “beasts in human form” or “There is something Freudian in these beasts, a rough patch in their DNA.” Moreover Torra suggested that “Spaniards know only how to plunder”, claimed that Catalonia had been under Spanish occupation since 1714, said Spaniards had long since removed the word “shame” from the dictionary, or "Poor (Catalan) Socialists, they speak Spanish like the Spaniards”.

Therefore, we believe this new scenario is extremely worrying for us, but also for the rest of Europe. Because the "values" that the new President defends are not only contrary to a plural and diverse society like the Catalan one, and are against the socialist and social democratic principles, but there are also contrary to the European values. THE SOCIALIST ANSWER

In front of all this, we the Spanish Socialists remain firm to our values and proposals to solve this crisis. We respect the new President and the Government that will be formed in the coming weeks, but we will continue to confront the secessionist political positions, some of which seem especially outrageous to us, as it is all that has to do with supremacism. We consider that a President must be the President of all, and not only of one half of the population, and his political goal should be to unite and not divide (even more) the Catalan society. And, of course, we keep thinking that this situation cannot be solved only by the judges, but need a political answer, we need dialogue inside the rule of law and guaranteeing the coexistence. That's what the Socialists have been claiming for many years in our proposal of a Constitutional reform towards a federal State. At the same time, the Leader of PSOE Pedro Sánchez and President Rajoy agreed that in the case of any attempt of bankruptcy of the constitutional order and of the Statute of Autonomy, the rule of law will respond with firmness, with serenity, with proportionality and of agreed form. We believe that we should continue working on the good cooperation that we have had as a political family during the past months. We want to thank you again for the loyal support we received from you as sister parties. Taking into account the ongoing judiciary processes that affect some European countries, we will continue debriefing you on the situation in Catalonia, with trips and meetings of the Leader and representatives of our Party, with emails and calls, being always available to any question or doubt you may have, 24/7! Thanks for your attention and collaboration, and we keep in touch. Best and fraternal regards.