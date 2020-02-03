Mémesis

Así serían los personajes más importantes de la historia ahora

Una diseñadora ha compartido en su perfil de Instagram imágenes de cómo serían algunos de los personajes más relevantes de la historia en la actualidad

Así serían los personajes más importantes de la historia ahora Instagram @royalti_now_

Una diseñadora estadounidense, Becca Saladin, ha revolucionado las redes sociales al compartir imágenes de cómo serían algunos de los personajes más relevantes de la historia en la actualidad.

Saladin ha lanzado en su perfil de Instagram simulaciones de rostros como los de Julio César, Nefertiti o Alejandro Magno, entre tantos.

Julio César

Julius Caesar. This was a fun one that took some time and I’ve been really excited to share. I think he has a very regal look about him - what do you guys think?

Napoleón

Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.

Ingrid Bergman

Not exactly royalty....but definitely Hollywood royalty. Academy award winning actress Ingrid Bergman. Credit for the colorization on the left goes to @color_by_klimbim.

Alejandro Magno

I wasn’t aware when I started this one that Alexander the Great would look like a modern day member Harvard Crew team, yet here we are 😂 I did some research on his looks and it is recorded that he had curly golden hair and heterochromia (one eye blue and one eye brown or a combo of both), so he was definitely a striking figure.

Calígula

Caligula, infamous brat & Roman Emperor. Does he look like you thought he would? 😏

Nefertiti

Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 - 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States of America. I definitely see some resemblance to Tom Hanks. What about you guys?

Reina Isabel I de Inglaterra

I updated my original Queen Elizabeth I! I brought in more modern features which I think bring her look more into modern day while maintaining the integrity of the portrait. Let me know what you think!

Mona Lisa

Not exactly royalty but certainly one of the most well known faces in the world: the Mona Lisa. What do you all think about the calls to remove her from the Louvre?

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly, American film actress & Princess of Monaco. On left: "Grace Kelly", Colorized by Pierre Tourigny. No changes made. License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/) On right: Patrick Lovell, Wikimedia Commons #GraceKelly #OldHollywood #HollywoodRoyalty #Monaco #PrincessGrace #PrincessGraceofMonaco #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

Abraham Lincoln

A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.

