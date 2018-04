Las mujeres iraníes se tienen que disfrazar de hombres para poder entrar en un estadio

This is a girl named FarnazShe was forced to change herself as a man to enter the stadium & watch a sports match !!!Because, in #Iran , women are banned to enter the stadium #women #womensrights pic.twitter.com/0kuxJdXMzi

Why are #women banned from entering the stadium in #Iran?!Zahra Khumshvanaz has tried to enter the stadium to watch the matchBut she has to change herself in form of a man!This is repression by the mullahs in Iran#womensrights#IranProtests#SaturdayMorning#1Maypic.twitter.com/NsVZ6nEDr0