Trump invita a Netanyahu a visitar la Casa Blanca

"Netanyahu es el primer líder invitado a la Casa Blanca durante el segundo mandato del presidente Trump"

  • Benjamín Netanyahu y Donald Trump -

La oficina del primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, anunció hoy que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, invitó al mandatario a visitar la Casa Blanca el próximo martes, 4 de febrero.

"El primer ministro Netanyahu es el primer líder mundial invitado a la Casa Blanca durante el segundo mandato del presidente Trump", destacó la oficina en un mensaje.

La invitación se produce en plena tregua en la Franja de Gaza. Washington, de momento, no se ha pronunciado de manera oficial sobre la invitación.

