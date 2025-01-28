Trump invita a Netanyahu a visitar la Casa Blanca

La oficina del primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, anunció hoy que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, invitó al mandatario a visitar la Casa Blanca el próximo martes, 4 de febrero.
"El primer ministro Netanyahu es el primer líder mundial invitado a la Casa Blanca durante el segundo mandato del presidente Trump", destacó la oficina en un mensaje.
US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting in the White House on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 28, 2025
Prime Minister Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during US President Trump's second term.
La invitación se produce en plena tregua en la Franja de Gaza. Washington, de momento, no se ha pronunciado de manera oficial sobre la invitación.