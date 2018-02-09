Jennifer Aniston abre las puertas de su impresionante casa de Bel Air

La actriz estadounidense Jennifer Aniston ha aparecido en el último número de la revista Architectural Digest junto a su marido, el también actor Justin Theroux, para abrirnos las puertas de su impresionante mansión en el lujoso barrio de Bel Air, en Los Ángeles.
La construcción, donde Aniston y Theroux se convirtieron en pareja de hecho en el año 2015, es obra del arquitecto Quincy Jones. Fue construida a mediados de los años 60, y la pareja la adquirió en 2011 por 21 millones de dólares. Jennifer Aniston, que asegura en la entrevista que le hubiera encantado ser diseñadora de interiores, participó activamente en la decoración de su hogar: “Hay algo en elegir tejidos y acabados que alimenta mi alma” confiesa a la revista.
“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” says serial home renovator, and superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.” Aniston’s commitment to the craft was certainly put to the test in her latest residential project, the reimagining of a Bel Air house that was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. Aniston enlisted the aid of #AD100 interior designer @stephenshadley to help preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she avers, pointing as evidence to the vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged in the living room, pictured here. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Una publicación compartida de Architectural Digest (@archdigest) el Feb 7, 2018 at 11:04 PST
La pareja contrató a la reputada decoradora Stephen Shadley para vestir su nueva casa. Shadley hizo especial hincapié en respetar la estructura modernista de la mansión y en conservar su estilo original. El impresionante resultado ha enamorado a los expertos y a la propia Jennifer Aniston, que asegura en la entrevista que “no hay otro lugar donde quiera estar”. La actriz explica que el aspecto original de la casa se alejaba mucho de lo que ella quería en el momento de la compra: “Estéticamente, estaba muy lejos de lo que tenía en mente, pero inmediatamente tuve la intuición de que podía funcionar. Es difícil de explicar, pero sentí una conexión”.
“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista,” says actress Jennifer Aniston of her recently completed Bel-Air home. “We worked very hard to get that flow right.” The same imperative guided the transformation of the grounds, which previously featured a hillside vineyard. Garden designer @marcellovillano and landscape architect @anneattinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens. Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says.Take a closer look inside the home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Una publicación compartida de Architectural Digest (@archdigest) el Feb 7, 2018 at 3:23 PST
La intención de la pareja a la hora de decorar su hogar era que cada rincón escondiese una experiencia diferente: “Allá donde mires, tienes una vista. Trabajamos muy duro para que todo fluyese bien” afirma Aniston. También reconoce que le costó dejar que su marido participase en el proceso: “Hubo una fase de aprendizaje para mí en cuanto a saber cómo incluir otra voz en el diseño”.
Comentar | Comentarios 0
TODO MEJORES COMENTARIOS
Más comentarios