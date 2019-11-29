Por qué broncearte el ano no es una buena idea
La última moda viral del bronceado anal en Instagram es absurda y peligrosa. No sirve para cargar el cuerpo de vitamina D, como aseguran los influencers, sino que puede provocar quemaduras y cáncer.
“Absorbiendo la energía del sol directamente a través de mi ano. Todos deberíais probarlo. Te puede dar mucha energía”. Esta afirmación del usuario de Instagram @brandommurphy7 es una de las muchas que en los últimos días pueblan las redes sociales para regocijo del personal, que no puede dar crédito a que una creencia tan estúpida haya tenido tanto recorrido. Pero hay personas que creen estas afirmaciones, que además se venden como si tuvieran algún respaldo científico, cuando no es así.
La instagrammer Metaphysical Megan asegura, por ejemplo, que tomar el sol con el culo en pompa equivale a tomar el sol durante todo un día con la ropa puesta y que irradia “las membranas mucosas del ano” (sic) donde la absorción de vitamina D es más eficiente. Pero esta afirmación no solo es falsa, según los expertos consultados por Vozpópuli, sino que entraña algunos riesgos. “Yo recomiendo que no lo hagan”, asegura la médico especialista en dermatología Rosa Taberner. “No tiene ningún sentido ni ningún beneficio. Es como dar recomendaciones de por qué no meter las manos en agua hirviendo”. Porque exponer una zona que habitualmente no está bronceada y, por tanto, más desprotegida contra la radiación solar, nos expone a quemaduras y problemas más serios.
“Te quemas más porque esa zona tiene menos “protección natural” y sí que conlleva riesgos.”, explica Taberner, quien pone un ejemplo de por qué se protege esta área habitualmente en algunos tratamientos. “Cuando nosotros prescribimos fototerapia en cabinas de rayos UVb para psoriasis y otras enfermedades de la piel, el paciente entra desnudo pero le hacemos poner ropa interior (calzoncillos o bragas) precisamente por el riesgo de carcinogénesis a ese nivel”, asegura.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ 🍑I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . 🍑The benefits of perineum sunning include: 🌞 •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. 🌞 •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ 🍑My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • 🍑I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • 🍑The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. 🌞 •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • 🌞 Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
Una publicación compartida de 𓂀 𓋹 Metaphysical Meagan 𓋹 𓂀 (@metaphysicalmeagan) el 12 Nov, 2019 a las 9:50 PST
Consultado por Inverse, el profesor Joshua Miller, de la Universidad de Rutgers, explica que efectivamente, cuanta mayor área de la piel expongas al sol mayor será la síntesis de vitamina D. De este modo, “exponer tu espalda al sol dejará al sol una zona relativamente grande de tu piel al sol, y eso llevará a mayor síntesis de vitamina D por minuto que, por ejemplo, exponer tus manos y tu cara”. Pero no hay ninguna prueba de que partes en concreto del cuerpo como el perineo sena más eficientes produciendo esta vitamina.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Butthole sunning seems to be resonant TRUTH trending and spreading Eagle all over the InterneT! - - Many newbies are having trouble wrapping their head around energizing the anus versus burning it! what’s your choice? 30 seconds to five minutes is enough to charge your butt hole for the day. - - “They” say 30 seconds of sunlight for n the mucous membranes of the anus is like being in the sun all day with your clothes on… Same butt not equal.👊 - - #ButtHoleSunning #Asshole #Yoga #YogaSutra #thecertifiedhealthnut #VeniceBeachYoga #YogaMan #ThisIsLosAngeles #OnlyInLA
Una publicación compartida de Troy Casey (@certifiedhealthnut) el 30 Oct, 2019 a las 10:27 PDT
Lo mismo se puede decir con las afirmaciones como que exponer el ano al sol te recarga de energía o te hace dormir mejor. El médico especialista en obstetricia y ginecología Jen Gunter, colaborador habitual del New York Times, lo dejaba aún más claro en un tuit dirigido a sus lectoras. “Puedo decir con certeza que el ano y el perineo no tienen habilidades especiales concentrando la luz del sol”, escribe. “Puedes conseguir un melanoma en la vulva y quemaduras que son muy dolorosas”. Y una vez que te quemes ahí, es posible que te acuerdes con menos cariño del gurú de internet que te recomendó hacer estupideces con tu cuerpo y tu salud.
