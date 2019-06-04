El increíble cambio de Val Kilmer en su última aparición pública

Cuando queda poco tiempo para el estreno de la secuela del clásico Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, Val Kilmer asistió durante el pasado fin de semana a un acto benéfico de su fundación para recaudar fondos. Se trataba de la primera aparición pública que hacía desde hace mucho tiempo... y su aspecto no dejó indiferente a nadie.
El actor de 59 años de edad acudió acompañado de su hijo Jack, con quien posó en el photocall acaparando casi todas las miradas.
A finales de 2017, Kilmer habló para la revista especializada The Hollywood Reporter sobre el cáncer de garganta que parecía. Lo hacía, después de años de rumores que hablaban sobre su delicado estado de salud.
"Usar el arte para educar"
Este lunes, Val Kilmer ha utilizado su instagram para subir una foto del acto y explicar que lo que siempre ha querido en su vida es "usar el arte para educar".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In all of my life, all I have ever wanted to do is to use art to educate. As an actor this materializes in the effort to always be entertaining and with flair. Building on that notion, I've always strived to deliver the qualities that my characters had to possess and for a good many, somehow they have lived on. I reckon it is because I have never failed to find a deep and absolutely committed truth that I could believe in and respect. This same dedication is what I have brought to the @twainmania - along with Brad and Dom, who have dedicated their lives to proving there is an inspiration in education that this kind of curriculum will be the litmus test. Last night we got to share our know-how and spirit and plan to prove it right here in Los Angeles, if you give us the chance. Though we can only achieve this nationally, with like-minded believers like you. I can't thank all my friends, who manage to join me, enough. Sanam de Leon of @deleonaarealty and @santiagoarana with The Agency, sincere gratitude for welcoming me and my guests to your Sky Lane house. And thank YOU for taking your time read this. I hope you’ll take a moment to support this crucial cause. Let's bring empathy, tolerance and literacy to schools together. Learn more and consider a donation by going to the link in my bio and tapping on TwainMania Foundation
Una publicación compartida de Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) el 3 Jun, 2019 a las 11:48 PDT
Val Kilmer es conocido por papeles como Tom Kazanski en Top Gun (1986), Doc Holliday en el wéstern Tombstone (1993), como Batman en Batman Forever (1995), y como Perry Van Shrike en Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005), entre otras películas.
Comentar | Comentarios 0
TODO MEJORES COMENTARIOS
Más comentarios