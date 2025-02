El reto de la “comida del miedo” en TikTok: una idea bienintencionada que plantea serios riesgos

fear food challenge 1: done ?? five year old me is reallll happy after this challenge ??? nobody ever WANTS to be uncomfortable. but it seems far more uncomfortable to stay trapped in an eating disorder forever, than to face my fears now and get closer to a recovered life, one day at a time you wouldn’t tell a child that they didn’t deserve to have their favourite foods - the same applies to you now. this is your reminder to go and eat something that would have made little you happy ?❤️‍? #fearfood #fearfoodchallenge #eatwithme #foodfreedom #fearfoodjar #challengefearfood #edawarewness #edrecov #edrecocery #edrec0very #rec0very #foodtok #recoveryispossible #recoverytok #edsheeranrecover #edsheeranrecoveryy #edawareness