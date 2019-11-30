Cuando una moda de Instagram se convierte en un riesgo para la salud

“Absorbiendo la energía del sol directamente a través de mi ano. Todos deberíais probarlo. Te puede dar mucha energía”. Esta afirmación del usuario de Instagram @brandommurphy7 es una de las muchas que en los últimos días pueblan las redes sociales para regocijo del personal, que no puede dar crédito a que una creencia tan estúpida haya tenido tanto recorrido. Pero hay personas que creen estas afirmaciones, que además se venden como si tuvieran algún respaldo científico, cuando no es así.

La instagrammer Metaphysical Megan asegura, por ejemplo, que tomar el sol con el culo en pompa equivale a tomar el sol durante todo un día con la ropa puesta y que irradia “las membranas mucosas del ano” (sic) donde la absorción de vitamina D es más eficiente. Pero esta afirmación no solo es falsa, según los expertos consultados por Vozpópuli, sino que entraña algunos riesgos. “Yo recomiendo que no lo hagan”, asegura la médico especialista en dermatología Rosa Taberner. “No tiene ningún sentido ni ningún beneficio. Es como dar recomendaciones de por qué no meter las manos en agua hirviendo”. Porque exponer una zona que habitualmente no está bronceada y, por tanto, más desprotegida contra la radiación solar, nos expone a quemaduras y problemas más serios.

“Te quemas más porque esa zona tiene menos “protección natural” y sí que conlleva riesgos.”, explica Taberner, quien pone un ejemplo de por qué se protege esta área habitualmente en algunos tratamientos. “Cuando nosotros prescribimos fototerapia en cabinas de rayos UVb para psoriasis y otras enfermedades de la piel, el paciente entra desnudo pero le hacemos poner ropa interior (calzoncillos o bragas) precisamente por el riesgo de carcinogénesis a ese nivel”, asegura.

Consultado por Inverse, el profesor Joshua Miller, de la Universidad de Rutgers, explica que efectivamente, cuanta mayor área de la piel expongas al sol mayor será la síntesis de vitamina D. De este modo, “exponer tu espalda al sol dejará al sol una zona relativamente grande de tu piel al sol, y eso llevará a mayor síntesis de vitamina D por minuto que, por ejemplo, exponer tus manos y tu cara”. Pero no hay ninguna prueba de que partes en concreto del cuerpo como el perineo sena más eficientes produciendo esta vitamina.

Lo mismo se puede decir con las afirmaciones como que exponer el ano al sol te recarga de energía o te hace dormir mejor. El médico especialista en obstetricia y ginecología Jen Gunter, colaborador habitual del New York Times, lo dejaba aún más claro en un tuit dirigido a sus lectoras. “Puedo decir con certeza que el ano y el perineo no tienen habilidades especiales concentrando la luz del sol”, escribe. “Puedes conseguir un melanoma en la vulva y quemaduras que son muy dolorosas”. Y una vez que te quemes ahí, es posible que te acuerdes con menos cariño del gurú de internet que te recomendó hacer estupideces con tu cuerpo y tu salud.